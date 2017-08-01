The Nigerian army has advised Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, to seek relevance elsewhere.The army said this in response to an allegation which Fayose levelled against it.On Wednesday, Fayose accused the military of taking advantage of the anti-insurgency war to create “fake defence contracts” for personal interest.He also called for a periodic change in the military, saying that without the reshuffle of officers, they would become “institutions to themselves”.“As revealed by Transparency International, fight against Boko Haram has become a cash cow for some top military officers and corrupt politicians in the Buhari’s government, with the creation of fake defence contracts and laundering the proceeds often laundered abroad in the UK, US and elsewhere,” Fayose had said in a statement.His accusations came two days after he said the war against Boko Haram is far from over.But in a tweet on Thursday, the army denied the allegations and warned the governor against politicising the military.It also asked the governor to seek “other avenues” for his relevance”.“Gov Ayodele Fayose should stop politicizing the military&military OPs, seek other avenues for your relevance. The Army today is not corrupt,” it wrote