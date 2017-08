“We are expecting more aircrafts which government had already paid for to add value and improved our performance in the North East.”

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said on Tuesday the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is expecting the supply of more aircrafts purchased by the Federal Government to boost the fight against insurgents in the North East.Speaking in Yola, Adamawa, Abubakar said NAF had already received some, including helicopters and had repaired 12 planes. “We have inducted additional aircrafts in the combat, including M35 helicopters.