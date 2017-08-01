The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has said that it does not agree with President Buhari’s comment on the unity of Nigeria.





Uchenna Madu, the leader of MASSOB, told newsmen that it is hypocritical of President Muhammadu Buhari to believe in one Nigeria.





The President, in his 5 minutes controversial speech on Monday, August 21, 2017, said that the unity of Nigeria is settled and not negotiable.





Buhari also said that the Late Biafra warlord, Emeka Ojukwu, after an extensive discussion in his Daura home, agreed that it is important that Nigeria stays united.





Speaking further, Madu said “We the people of Biafra can never be deceived by a man fully blooded with religious, ethnic sentimental and hatred against the people of Biafra.





“Buhari in his inner sense of reasoning believes that with his kinsmen occupying the military positions of service chiefs, including all the most senior military offices/positions, he will easily crush Biafra.”





"Maybe with his intimidating tendencies over Igbo governors, National Assembly members, religious/opinion/ political leaders, he still thinks he can crush Biafra,”he added.





Meanwhile, former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar » has called on Nigerians to unite behind President Buhari and focus on issues that unite us rather than those that divide us.





Source :Daily Post