water because his health challenges has not breached any legal or constitutional matter.



The youths carried all sorts of banners with various inscriptions like “Niger Delta youths in support of President Muhammadu Buhari”, “Niger Delta, PMB we know”, “Leave PMB alone”, ‘sickness is not a crime” and “Buhari is only sick not corrupt.”



The youths submitted that it was understandable that the absence of the President is a cause of concern to people, they however added that the constitution does not punish anyone for being sick.



Articulating the position of the protesters, the Convener, Chief Michael Johnny, while addressing journalists stressed that there was no requirement for the removal of the President because he was sick, no matter the length of time.



Johnny said: “Granted that the absence of the President due to ill health is a cause for concern. To every well-meaning Nigerians the concern is that he should regain his good health speedily. Beyond that, I see no other issue, legal or constitutional, which his health engages.



”Our constitution does not punish anyone (and for that matter, the President) for being sick. Indeed, there is no requirement that a President should either be removed from office or himself be required to voluntarily resign from office because he is sick. No matter the length of the sickness.



“To suggest otherwise would be to tread into treating President Buhari less favorable than other people which would be in breach of his fundamental right to freedom from discrimination.



The Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, later arrived to address the pro-Buhari youths.



Adesina’s meeting with the protesters at the 3 Arms Zone Abuja is coming a day after Charly Boy and his group under the aegis of Concerned Nigerians were attacked by an angry crowd at Wuse Market also in Abuja.



Upon meeting with the protesters, the presidential spokesperson commended them and described their protest as a sign of unity and hope for Nigeria.

