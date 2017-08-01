Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has once again assured Nigerians and education stakeholders, that the indefinite strike declared by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU, would be called off within the next one week.



Adamu who met with the leadership of the senate committee on Education today, said ongoing negotiations between the Federal government and the executive members of ASUU, indicates that the strike would be called off within the next one week.



Recall that on Sunday, August 13th, ASUU declared an indefinite strike over the failure to implement its 2009 agreement with the Federal government and 2013 memorandum of understanding (MoU).



Other reasons listed for the strike include non-payment of salaries, non-payment of earned academic allowance (EAA), removal of universities staff schools from funding by government and non-implementation of provisions of the 2014 pension reform act with respect to retired professors and their salaries. The memo issued by ASUU reads in part



"The national executive council (NEC) of ASUU met at the university of Abuja main campus, Giri, on the 12th of August 2017 to consider the results of a referendum from all branches in a bid to ascertain ways of convincing government to implement outstanding aspects of the 2009 agreement and MoU of 2013.



The result of the referendum showed that an overwhelming majority of the branches of our union voted for the strike. In the light of the foregoing, and having exhausted all avenues to get government to fully implement the 2009 FGN-ASUU agreement and the 2013 MoU as well as related demands, resolved to embark on a total, comprehensive and indefinite strike action commencing Sunday, 13th August 2017.”



Adamu also confirmed reports that, negotiations between the Federal government and the academic union are ongoing.