



Nigeria Bar Association yesterday held its 2017 Annual Conference in Lagos with the Theme

AFRICAN BUSINESS: PENETRATING THROUGH INSTITUTION BUILDING.

The event was officially opened by the the Vice president of NIGERIA. Prof Yemi Osinbajo, At the land mark Center Lagos.

In attendance were the host governor His Excellency, Akinwunmii Abode, Governor of Lagos state. His Excellency Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau state. Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state.



His Excellency Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers. HE Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano state. His Excellency Governor Muhammed Abubakar of Bauchi state and other dignitaries.