The Nigerian Navy has released the list of successful candidates for the 2017 Nigerian Navy Recruitment Exercise.









A statement yesterday by Navy spokesman Captain Suleman Dahun said the candidates emerged successful after the aptitude test held nationwide on Saturday 12 August 2017.









He said, “Candidates are therefore advised to check online at www.joinnigerianavy.com

for their names.”









He added that, “All successful candidates are to report at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Ojo, Navy Town, Lagos for the final selection interview which is scheduled to hold from Friday 25 August 2017 to Saturday 14 September 2017.”







