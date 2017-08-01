



Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state arrived APGA National Headquarters in Abuja yesterday to pick the party's Expression of Interest and nomination forms for the November 18 Anambra Guber election.



He was accompanied by Chief Sir. Victor Umeh, Former National Chairman of APGA and Chairman of Governor Obiano's Campaign Committee and other party stalwarts.



Meanwhile the governor said the leader of IPOB Nnamdi Kanu never said election will not hold in Anambra State.





According to him,."That is not correct. They did not say there will not be any election. By the way, I had a meeting with the war veterans, on Monday, these are the people who fought the war, 87 of them"





The Governor, had urged Nigerians, especially the East not to take the threat if the Indigenous People of Biafra serious, adding that while his government would not allow such to happen, Kanu himself didn't mean the threat.





They were at the lodge to meet me and what they said was that they would support the election and they had endorsed my election on the second term journey.









"They didn't say that and there would be election in Anambra . Nobody can stop election in Anambra when INEC has already mapped out the timetable . We would not even allow anybody to do that, to stop election in Anambra State, we won’t allow that.”He added.





Obiano, who is seeking ticket of his political party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance to contest the election, also insisted that the killings in a Catholic church in Ozubulu village in the state were not done by either the Boko Haram terrorist group or people agitating for seccession in the South East.





Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the Independent Democrats, Chief Edozie Madu , has said that the Indigenous People of Biafra lacks the power to stop any election in the country.