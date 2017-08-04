My Grass To Grace Story - Annie Macaulay Idibia

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia has reflects on her grass to grace experience, in a chat between she and her big brother.



The proud mother of two and wife of superstar singer, took to her Instagram page, to share what she described, an inspiration to other Nigerians who are still finding their way to the top, "I Don't Even Know If It Right Or Wrong Posting This. This Image is my big brother and I Appreciating and Thanking God for All His Blessings.

But I Truly Hope This Will Inspire Someone This Morning. This Is Actually The True Story Of My Life As A Kid Raised By A Single Struggling Mother With 4Kids.(We Lost Our baby broda to Tuberculosis 4 lack of good treatment/money)..RIP EMMANUEL.

I Always Knew Some Where deep In My Heart That I "Annie" Was Created For Bigger and Better Things, that this right here isn't my life. I remeber Very Clearly As A Kid Maybe 10 or 11 Every Evening Walked From Igbogosho Crossing The Famous lekki Expressway to Jakande just to Fetch Water for cooking etc. it Was Always Me, My Elder Brothers And Friends, we made Every Evening A Fun! We Catch Up and Play, sing and Danced All the Way and Back. We Never Knew What Electricity was for 3years Or Even tv.

And We Were kids that From Birth Till I think i was 6/7years Was Born With Silver spoon Not gold ooo. attended a private nursery and primary school before the separation of our parents.

Today, see how far God has brought us,It wasn't easy, but I always knew my life was more than that life. Thank You Lord For Turning My Life Around From That Girl That Use To Help Her Mom Sell Pepper Soup After School,

whose mom was "the cook" That Girl who Had to Start Her First degree As A Part-time Student Cos She Had To Be At work By 7am-6pm (marketing n selling magazine)and rush to LASU Ikoyi campus by 6:30..Was Always late to class.. And everyone just Thought I Was Unserious Cos I Was Always Late 2 Class.

Struggled as a model. I was too short So didnt go far. Tried anchoring a music show. had So Many Doors slam on my face. Today God has Proven That He Is God In My Life. He Has Taken Me To Places and Heights I have Never Imagined Or Dreamt of. He Has Made Me "Annie Macaulay Idibia" A Brand That Brands Wanna Reckon With. He Has Made Me An Independent Woman Regardless of the obvious "my boo"

He Made Me The Actress. The Mom. The Brand Ambassador and Has Used Me To Touch Lives through my foundation many others. Thank You Father, You Are GOD. I AM A WINNER" she wrote

My Grass To Grace Story - Annie Macaulay Idibia

