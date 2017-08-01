Select Menu

ntel

ntel

Slider

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

» » My Dad Instructed I Bury Him With His Walking Stock...Igbo Bizman
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Friday, August 11, 2017 / comment : 0



A Nigerian man has shared his father’s parting wish before he passed on – Chief (amb) Dr Ikenna Aniche, Nke Nke Enyi Izuogu shared that his father insisted/warned him that whenever he dies, he should be buried with his walking stick which he cherished so much while he was alive.


Laying his father six feet under, the Imo state philanthropist cum humanitarian said:

    “My father instructed me and sounded it as a warning that whenever he’s no more, i must bury him with this Walking stick which he cherished so much while alive. Therefore, today, I hereby fulfil that wish and promise to my late father”.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú