A Nigerian man has shared his father’s parting wish before he passed on – Chief (amb) Dr Ikenna Aniche, Nke Nke Enyi Izuogu shared that his father insisted/warned him that whenever he dies, he should be buried with his walking stick which he cherished so much while he was alive.
Laying his father six feet under, the Imo state philanthropist cum humanitarian said:
“My father instructed me and sounded it as a warning that whenever he’s no more, i must bury him with this Walking stick which he cherished so much while alive. Therefore, today, I hereby fulfil that wish and promise to my late father”.
