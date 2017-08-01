



Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has once again assured the people of Enugu state of his commitment towards making the state an economic and industrial hub of the South-East region and a preferred investment destination in the country.



His Excellency said, his government is set to bring into the state, world business partners and potential investor, so as to make the state attractable for business.



According to him, the visit to the state, by China's officiaLS, offers the state and China, an ample opportunity to build stronger ties and establish a more beneficial working relationship. He added that his administration is keen on sharing ideas and partnering the Chinese Embassy on ways to boost trade and improve economic relations between the Asian country and Enugu State.



"We are particularly interested in making Enugu the centre for Chinese manufactured goods in Nigeria,” Governor Ugwuanyi told the envoy and his team. We are consequently, making necessary and unrelenting efforts to sustain the business-friendly environment that already exists in the state especially through continuous investments in security, infrastructural development, environmental improvement, expansion and regularisation of social services.



"We also have about 17 potentially lucrative state-owned companies and industries dealing in diverse areas of business and production that have been listed for commercialisation or privatisation,” he said.



Ugwuanyi told the team that the state is endowed with natural and human resources that offer abundant investment opportunities. The governor also said the presence of an international passenger and cargo airport and the location of a Free Trade Zone in Enugu as well as the urbanisation initiatives of the government, provide a further boost to economic potentials and profile of the state.



Earlier in his remarks, Mr. Zhou said it’s gratifying that Nigeria and China have a long diplomatic history, stressing the need to build on such history to mutually benefit both countries.



The envoy also noted that China was eager to make greater investments in Enugu, given the huge potential that abounds in the state, plus its importance in the South-East region, which, according to him, is home to virtually all business owners who trade with Chinese companies.