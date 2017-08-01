Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 / comment : 0


President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over his first meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, since April.

Excluding the over 100 days for which he was out of Nigeria for health treatment, the president had missed five consecutive meetings, two of which were cancelled.

At Wednesday’s meeting, ministers offered prayers for the president, who had earlier before commencement of the meeting, met with the Nigerian women basketball team who recently emerged African champions.

