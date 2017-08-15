If Telecommunications Regulatory body the Nigerian Communications Commission makes good its threat to follow the law to the latter, then the days of several top Directors of Nigerian Telecommunication Companies are numbered.









The NCC stated this today at a stakeholders' Sensitization workshop tagged “Code Of Corporate Of Governance For The Telecommunications Industries “where it reeled out the code of ethics expected of all Telecom Operators in Nigeria.









The event which had in attendance top Executive of the Agency led by its Executive Vice Chairman, Prof Umar Danbatta, his Commissioners and Directors was aimed at sensitizing stakeholders, the Public as well as the Media of the imminent shake up in the Industry.





According to NCC, Telecommunication Communications should no longer be operated and seen as personal companies and properties under the control and caprice of few individuals who sits atop such companies for donkey years.





Going the new directive, all Directors of the Telecommunications will be entitled to not more than 15 years of three terms (Five years each). Thereafter such an individual cannot sit on the Board again.









The Code Of Corporate Governance For The Telecommunications Industry 2016 also specified the number of Board of Directors for each Company, Chairman, CEO and other top management staff and their functions as well as responsibilities in line with global best practice.









Other parts of the code also include remuneration for Board members and none Executive Directors, appointment of Company Secretaries, Code of Ethics for Board Members, Decision making mechanisms etc.









Furthermore, it also specified roles of Shareholders as well as stakeholders in the companies.









Other sections of the code include the establishment of establishment of a Risk Management and Internal Control department.









The companies are also expected to put a whistleblowing machanism in place to aid the easy reporting of unethical behaviors and illegal practices by its staff.









CKN News learnt that the new code is not totally new in Nigeria, it has been in operation in the Banking Sector for years and its only being extended to the Telecommunication Industry.





Appropriate sanctions are expected to be meted to defaulting companies as specified by the code.









By this new development several Directors of telecommunication companies who have exceeded the number of years specified by the code will have no other option to resign.









Some of those that may be affected by the new code are Dr Mike Adenuga , Chairman of Globacom and Chief Paschal Dozie who has been the Chairman of MTN Nigeria for years amongst others.



