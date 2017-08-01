Select Menu

Posted by: Aminu Mohammed Posted date: Friday, August 18, 2017



A father and two of his children (a boy and a girl) have been killed at Lokogoma District of Abuja by flood, following heavy down pour that occurred in the early hours of yesterday.


Addressing newsmen over the sad event, the Director General of the FCT Emergency Management Agency, Abbas Idriss said eye witness reported that the man (unidentified) and his kids drove into the flooded road and got stocked, eventually losing their lives.


Idriss said the flood was as a result of overflowing of a stream, which flows from Lokogoma to Giri area.


“This is the reason we are training the locals on how to rescue victims when such disasters occur,” he said.

