A middle aged man, has publicly cut off his private part in the Obanla area of Akure, Ondo state capital. Residents who were shocked at the man's action identify him as Oluwole Aiyeloja.





An eye witness who don't want to be mention, said Oluwole cut off his penis with a razor blade publicly on Thursday. Afterwards tried cutting off his his scrotum to pull out the testicles, but one of the onlookers ran to save him, and then took him to a police station.





From where he was rushed to an hospital, "We were at Obanla Junction, when we saw a well dressed man sitting on a bench. Suddenly, he just started pulling off his clothes right there. Later, he started cutting his penis to the shock of everyone.





"It was very gory ; blood started gushing out of his private part. One man had to run to him ( Aiyeloja) and collected the razor from him before other people went to the "A" Division Police Station to invite the police. He was later rushed to the hospital.”Sources say.





Aiyeloja's appearance did not show any visible sign that he was mentally challenged. The Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph , who confirmed the incident, said the command had commenced investigation into the matter and that preliminary investigation showed that Aiyeloja might be suffering from a spiritual or psychological problem.





"When we interrogated him, he said a"monster" had been talking to him to take some weird decisions. He said it was the‘monster’that instructed him to cut his penis for donation which he did. He added that the "monster" also instructed him to donate his testicles.





He really needs help, which we are trying to give him. At present, he is responding to treatment at the police hospital”Ondo Police PRO said.





Joseph, however , said the victim would not be charged for any offence, despite causing harm to himself as the concern of the police“for now is how to get him necessary help.

Punch