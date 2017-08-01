



A Man has been arrested in Owerri over an attempt to kill and use this lady for money rituals.









The incident which occurred few days back could only be imagined. Such were only seen on Nollywood movies but this was not a movie but a reality.









One Onyekachi Okoroafor narrated this story thus on his Facebook page:









“THIS TRAGEDY HAPPENED LAST WEEK @ UMUONYEASHI, NSOKPO OGBAKU IN MBAITOLI LOCAL GOVERNMENT IN IMO STATE. THE YOUNG MAN, IN HANDCUFFS ATTEMPTED USING THIS LADY FOR RITUAL, BUT UNFORTUNATELY FOR THE MAN, THE LADY OVERPOWERED HIM. BUT THE LADY WAS STABBED SEVERAL PLACES ON HER BODY. SHE USED HER LAST STRENGTH TO RUN FOR HER DEAR LIFE, TO A NEARBY HOUSE, WHERE SHE GOT HELP AND ASSISTANCE. WITH THE TEAM MADE UP OF UMUONYEASHI YOUTHS, ALL WENT INTO THE BUSH IN SEARCH OF THE RITUALIST. AFTER SEVERAL HOURS, HE WAS FINALLY APPREHENDED. AND HANDED OVER TO THE POLICE @ 2AM.”











