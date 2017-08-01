Select Menu

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Friday, August 11, 2017



A man has abandoned his 4 children at the Agege LGA Area A Maternity Office, with a short note in their hand, asking the local government authority to carter for them because he can no longer fend for them, due to economic hardship.


In the note, he also noted that the mother of the children abandoned the children for him. The local government chairman, Hon. Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi, has since taken the children to a nearby police station.


He asked that proper care be given to them pending when investigation will be completed and their parents found.

