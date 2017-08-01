Select Menu

Posted date: Wednesday, August 09, 2017

Ekiti State Governor ,Ayodele Fayose has given what he described as the reasons why he was not part of the team that travelled to London to see ailing President ,Muhammadu Buhari.

Fayose while addressing a team of supporters in Ado ekiti recently had this to say about the visit.

"They obviously know very well that I will listen to the man whether his voice is impaired or not.

"I will be able to tell Nigerians the truth. You cannot hang to power when you are unfit. Somebody who is not fit cannot help the masses.We need a President that is hale and hearty. I am declaring my Presidential ambition on October 1.It is my right to be President."

