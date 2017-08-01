



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has lamented that the fight against corruption is being delayed by Nigeria’s slow judicial system and delay tactics by defence lawyers.







Kazeem Oseni, the Deputy Head of its Ibadan Zonal Office, stated this at the 13th biennial conference of the Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates’ Association (UNIFEMGA), Ibadan Chapter, on Sunday, August 27, 2017.





His comments were contained in his paper titled "Corruption in Nigeria: An Overview and the Effort of the EFCC in Fighting the Scourge".





While pointing out that the anti-graft agency remains committed to the anti-corruption war, Oseni said progress has been made despite the fact that the operating environment has not been very encouraging.





"Issues bordering on legal technicalities, lack of cooperation from States and local governments and public attitude towards corruption keep undermining our efforts to tame the menace,”he said.





Oseni said the commission is responding to the challenges by enhancing the capacities of its operators and exposing them to the requisite skills required for efficiency.





"We want to ensure that every investigation is properly carried out; we want to make sure that there are no escape routes for those found to be evidently corrupt" he said.





While appealing to members of the public, he pointed out that the EFCC can only work with information offered.





"We all have roles to play, either as individuals or corporate entities. It is when we change our attitude and support the fight that it can succeed" he said.