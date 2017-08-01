Come Saturday, September 2, 2017, there will be fun and loads of celebration as family and friends gather for the investiture of Rotarian Laurine Ngozi Ubanozie as the 16th President, Rotary Club of Ikoyi Metropolitan.









The event scheduled for 12 noon at Colonades Hotels & Resorts Limited, 21 Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, Lagos will see Rot Laurine officially taking over the mantle of leadership while her Pacesetter Board Members for year 2107-18 will also be inaugurated.









Rotarian Laurine, a Financial Expert,who works as Relationship Manager at Ace Global Depository, an international firm, revealed that she and her Board have decided to adopt Girls Secondary Grammar School, (GSGS) South West Ikoyi for the duration of her one-year term.









The new President, a firm believer in giving back to the society, an advocate of love, peace and unity of her country, Nigeria; a calm fighter for good causes, stated that projects such as sinking of borehole and provision of toilet facilities, building of a library, setting up a vocational centre, creation of a well-equipped sick bay and refurbishment of classrooms will be carried out within GSGS, Ikoyi by the club during her tenure.









The indefatigable hard-working mentor of many youths noted that the Club has taken the school as part of its strategic plan and other Presidents after her would continue from where she will stop.









She enjoined corporate bodies and individuals who are moved by the generally poor state of public schools to join her with their donations to turn around the fortunes of this school.







