Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Thursday, August 10, 2017





These are the latest pictures of Mackalia 'Ila' Adu, the 21-year-old daughter of Nigeria/British Pop singer, Sade Adu , after her formal transitioning from a being a female to a man.



The latest pictures showed the once beautiful lady now wearing bears like a normal man.

The young lady decided on her two years ago to abandon her original sex to become a man .


British born Nigerian singer Sade Adu was at a time one of the greatest artistes in the world in the 90s with such hit tracks like "Sweetest Taboo","Smooth Operator"

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News.
