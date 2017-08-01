"20 years after his glorious transition, Lagos State remembers the iconic Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and will support his 'ressurection' in London later this month at the Nothinghill Carnival; and at Felabration in Lagos, this October. He lives - Abami Eda, Eleniyan, Baba 70!!!"

20 Years after his demise,the Lagos State Government has pledged to fully participate in the activities marking the 20th anniversary of the death of music icon Fela Anikulapo Kuti in London.This will be at the coming Notting hill Carnival in London.The State Commissioner Of Information and Stragety ,Mr Steve Ayorinde stated this on this post obtained by CKN News