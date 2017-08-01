A female road sweeper with the Lagos state government on Tuesday morning has uncovered a kidnappers’ den under a covert at Ijaiye area, along old Abeokuta-Lagos expressway.









The middle-age woman identified as Mrs Munirat Aduke said she had resumed to start her daily sweeping routine when she heard the low voice of a woman calling for help from inside the gutter around 9 a.m.





She said upon rushing to the direction where the voice was coming from, she discovered that it was from the gutter.









“As I pepped into the gutter to see what was amiss, I saw about four people; then, a male voice this time around asked me not to come near them. I quickly rushed to call some policemen stationed in a bank, adjacent the gutter. When the policemen came, they attempted to rescue those who were there but there was strong resistance from one of the men who was throwing stone at them."





She said the policemen called for reinforcement when they realised it has gone beyond their power.







