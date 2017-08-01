All is now set is now set for the 7th Annual Lecture Series of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) scheduled for Abuja today.









The Lecture with the theme :Achieving the Goals Of The Un Decade Of Action For Road Society In Africa is scheduled to hold at the Banquet Hall Of Presidential Villa ,Aso Rock Abuja starting from 11am.





The chairman of the occasion is His Royal Majesty,Oba Adeyeye Enitan,the Ooni Of Ife.Guest Speaker is Mr Jean Todt ,FIA President and United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy For Road Safetry





While the Special Guest Of Honour is Vice President,Yemi Osinbajo.









CKN News which monitored the arrival of most of the dignatories last night can confirm the arrival of the Guest Speaker Mr Jean Todt.He arrived via an Air France at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 4.30pm and was received on behalf of the Corps Marshal by ACM Kayode Olagunju and other top officials of the lead Agency.









Also sighted on arrival were the Ooni Of Ife,Former Chief of Naval Staff,Admiral Akin Aduwo,Human right advocate Joy Okei Odunmakin and many others.









Speaking in an exclusive chat with CKN News last Night,the Corps Marshal of the FRSC Dr Boboye Oyeyemi said the Lecture which has become an Annual Lecture was instituted to look into critical issues concerning the operational activities of the Agency and to proffer solutions to them.









Papers delivered at the event will be used as a catalyst towards improving the services of the agency towards meeting it set down objectives as Africa’s leading Agency in Road Safety.



