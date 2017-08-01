Select Menu

ntel

ntel

Slider

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

» » Islamic Movement Of Nigeria To Send Another Pettion To NHRC Over El Zakzaky's Continued Detention
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Aminu Mohammed Posted date: Sunday, August 06, 2017 / comment : 0

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria have submitted another petition to the National Human Rights Commission accusing Nigerian Police of denying them the right to hold peaceful protest.

The group staged a peaceful protest at the premises of the human rights Commission in Abuja demanding the release of Ibraheem Zakzaky from DSS custody.

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria are protesting again on the streets of Abuja, calling for the release of their leader Ibraheem Zakzaky. As they March and sing with placards bearing their messages, they moved towards their destination, the headquarters of the National Human Rights Commission where they tabled their complaints.

At the premises of the human rights body, officials of the group accused the commission of not doing enough on protecting them against alleged police brutality.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú