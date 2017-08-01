n on the streets of Abuja, calling for the release of their leader Ibraheem Zakzaky. As they March and sing with placards bearing their messages, they moved towards their destination, the headquarters of the National Human Rights Commission where they tabled their complaints.

At the premises of the human rights body, officials of the group accused the commission of not doing enough on protecting them against alleged police brutality.

