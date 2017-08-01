The Inter-Party Advisory Council had today at their 2nd Annual Conference held in Abuja honored His Excellency Governor Mohammed A. Abubakar with a prestigious Certificate of Excellence in recognition of his steadfastness and outstanding achievements in delivering the dividends of democracy to the good people of Bauchi State.





This year's conference with the theme: INTERNAL PARTY DEMOCRACY: A RECIPE TO A SUSTAINABLE DEMOCRACY IN NIGERIA had in attendance the APC Deputy National Chairman (North), Shaibu Lawal, who represented the party’s National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, His Excellency the former Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Alh. Atiku Abubakar (Wazirin Adamawa) who was also the Chairman of the Occasion, the INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu as the Keynote Speaker at the event and several other important dignitaries from across the country.





The conference was co-sponsored by the International Republican Institute (IRI), USAID and a host of others.