"Yesterday, we issued Certificate of Registration to a new party, APP, which originally applied for registration as a political party in 2014. and this brings the total number of political parties in Nigeria to 46".





These were the words of INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, during the swearing in, of new Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs on Wednesday in Abuja.





Mr. Yakubu also disclosed that the commission had so far registered 2,092,434 new registrants under the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration.“At the end of the first quarter of the exercise, some 1,810,153 citizens were registered.





"The exercise is now in the second week of the second quarter and already some 282,281 citizens have been registered, making a total of 2,092,434 new registrants so far" he added.





Mr. Yakubu congratulated the newly sworn-in RECs, five of which were reappointed for a second and final term, bringing the total number of RECs to 23.





He said that their appointment came at an auspicious time, exactly 548 days to the 2019 General Elections, and after the conclusion of the Commission’s Strategic Plan 2017-2021.





Mr. Yakubu advised them to be fair to all, partisan to none, saying that as election managers, they would be responsible for the implementation of the plan.“As election managers, you must maintain the required openness and consultation.