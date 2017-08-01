Late Chukwuemeka Ojukwu’s first son, Emeka Ojukwu Jr. in a statement issued on Wednesday said that his late father actually visited Buhari in his home town, Daura.









According to him, Ojukwu held the said meeting with President Buhari before his death, adding that all that Mr President said in his nationwide broadcast speecb were true.







The statement partly reads, “It has been brought to my attention that there is an article making the rounds on social media attributed to me refuting the remarks of Mr. President concerning his relationship and discussions with my late father.







Let me lend my voice to those of the rest of my fellow countrymen and welcome Mr. President back home".







“Let me state the following categorically; firstly, that I am aware that His Excellency’s comments were indeed factual. I have noticed a disturbing trend recently of fake news being attributed to me on social media.







I don’t know who is behind it or what their motivation might be, but let me assure you that any time I feel the need to comment publicly on any matter, I will not do so via some anonymous email or anything of the like, rather be rest assured that there will be no ambiguity whatsoever as to whether the comments came from me".