



Twelve suspected kidnappers including a woman, arrested by the police in connection with a kidnappers’ den at Ile-Zik Bus Stop in Ikeja, were on Friday remanded at Ikoyi Prisons on the orders of a Lagos magistrate.

Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias said the accused are to remain behind bars pending a legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs).

The “Ile Zik 12 men” were brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court on a three-count charge of conspiracy, attempted kidnap and possession of arms and ammunition. The bus stop is named after a four-storey building built by the first President of Nigeria, the late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe.

Barely a week before, another kidnappers’ hole was discovered at Ijaiye area on the Oshodi-Sango-Abeokuta Highway.

The accused are Hakeem Ogundele, 32; Noah Samuel, 25; Ayomide Olatunji, 44; Felix Matthew, 34; American Obodoyibo, 42; Shola Elemo, 32; and Adijat Mudashiru, 32.

Others are Tunde Akanji, 41; Adeoye Adekeye, 38; Patrick Onwubufor, 65, Samuel Iyede, 50; and Bright Amankwa, 36.



The Sun