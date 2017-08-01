Select Menu

Posted date: Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Some people who claim to be the true representatives of  theYouths of Igbo land stormed Presidential villa ,Aso Rock ,Abuja today in solidarity with President Muhammadu Buhari.

They were received by the President's Chief Spokesperson,Femi Adesina who told them that the President has not magnalized any section of the country especially the Igbos as being rumored in certain quarters.

He assured them that the government of Buhari would make sure no part of the country is left out in it's developmental programmes.

The group said they were in Aso Rock to pledge the unflinching support for the government of President Muhammadu Buhari

