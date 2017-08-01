



Having spent over a hundred days in the UK, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have said, if president Buhari is fit and healthy, he should resume office immediately and get to work.





In the spirit of sportsmanship, the PDP, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Dayo Adeyeye, and sighted by CKN News joined Nigerians to welcome the President home.





The statement read:“The President departed Nigeria on May 7, 201, for an ailment and returned on Saturday being August 19, 2017. We believe that Mr President is healthier now to assume his responsibility at the helm of the country's affairs"





"We thank the Almighty for saving his life and pray that he grants him better health and understanding on how to rescue our poor economy and relieve Nigerians from the current hardship.”





The PDP's statement comes hours after the All Progressives Congress (APC), the president's party, welcomed him home.