



Following an election that took place in Enugu state, CKN News had earlier reported that popular actor Emeka Rollas has been elected the new President of the Actors Guild Of Nigeria (AGN).

In the released sent to CKN News, it was stated that, the Ibinabo led administration has been dissolved.

There seems to be a twist to the report as, Nollywood actress, Ibinabo has denied claim her cabinet has been dissolved, saying she didn't resign too.

According to the statement, made available to CKN News, "Ibinabo Fiberesima led National Executive committee of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, hereby dissociates herself from the illegal election of Government of National Unity conducted in Enugu on Tuesday August 22, 2017.

The elected Executives are in appeal court over a judgment granted St. Maradona Mcvine by the Federal High Court Lagos. Disregard the Government of National unity as its totaly illegal and can not stand"

Signed:

Ibinabo Fiberesima

President Actors Guild Nigeria.