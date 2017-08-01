The residents of Ibadan will be having a second dose of fun and laughter in less than two months as the wave-making mega comedy show currently touring the nation, Glo Laffta Fest, returns to the Oyo State capital this Sunday.













The comedy show enters its 17th consecutive week as it goes to the ultramodern event venue, Jogor Centre, Ibadan, for the benefit of the residents of the city who might not have been able to attend the show when it was held at the University of Ibadan conference centre, Agbowo on June 11, 2017.





Slated to thrill Ibadan residents this time around are globally-acclaimed comedians, Basketmouth, Bovi, On-Air-Personality and stand-up comedian, Osama, one of Nigeria’s most popular comediennes, Helen Paul, social media sensation, Mr. Patrick, and the most popular ‘Preacher’ and ‘Interpreter’ comic duo, Still Ringing, among others.













The second Ibadan edition of Glo Laffta Fest will be graced by Nollywood mega stars such as Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), Odunlade Adekola, Victor Osuagwu and Mr. Latin. The show will be anchored by television screen goddesses, Ebube Nwagbo and Uche Jombo.





"Glo Laffta Fest in Ibadan in June was unbelievable fun. But the residents of this great city should expect an even more explosive show on Sunday,” Globacom said in a press statement.













Bovi and Basketmouth, who are two of Nigeria’s most creative stand-up comedians, urged Ibadan residents to come prepared to laugh away their anxieties and stress on Sunday.













Also, the sensational comic duo of Samuel Ogunrina Ayodeji and Ojo Oladipupo Daniel, jointly known as Still Ringing, said the people of Ibadan should look forward to the best of comedy.













“You know us now, just come and let us pass you power like power holding. We will minister to you and you will never remain the same”, Still Ringing said.





To attend the Ibadan show, Glo subscribers are expected to use up to N2,000 credit within one month and text LOL with the location name to the short code 240; for example, "LOL Ibadan” to 240. Subscribers who do not meet this criterion but who wish to attend the show are requested to go to the event venue with N2000 to purchase airtime for their own use. They will then be entitled to a ticket.











