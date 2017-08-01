Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Saturday, August 19, 2017 / comment : 0

Nigerian singer and nudist, Maheeda has revealed her lust for radio star host, Daddy Freeze of Cool Fm.
Maheeda who is based abroad couldn't hold her love and admiration for Cool FM' s Daddy Freeze, despite been in a relationship had to let out her feelings.

In one of her Instagram post, Maheeda wrote,

This Daddy Freeze of a guy, me I for like to be his baby mama? but. we get partners?.

I just love him so fucking much ... abeg abe make we hide do small ? Nahhh him be pastor. chei see my life?'


While Maheeda is not ashamed to expressed herself, Freeze who is yet to publicly accept or decline,  is the host of a popular gospel radio show. 

