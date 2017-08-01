











Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said that his consistent criticisms of President Muhammadu Buhari aided his quick return to Nigeria. He insisted that Buhari is sick and tired, advising him to resign so he can pay undivided attention to his health.



Speaking on Wednesday, during a political meeting at the government house, Ado Ekiti, Fayose said, "If not for our efforts, Buhari wouldn't have returned now. Buhari is sick and tired and even his physical appearance betrayed this and he needs to go home and rest.





"Today, the Federal Executive Council meeting has been cancelled. You cannot hide the truth forever, it will reveal itself someday. You cannot continue to deceive Nigerians.





"Every word that has come out of my mouth, I have no apology for them. President Buhari was indeed in a coma and one of those who visited him said his recovery is a miracle. That shows that he was indeed very sick. Let Buhari go back to Daura and rest, don’t send him to an early grave."





Fayose also denied reports that he vowed to commit suicide if Buhari came back alive from his medical vacation to London.





"How can I commit suicide because of an old man? Such are from miscreants on the social media. Let me tell you expressly, why would I commit suicide? I cannot commit suicide because of my mother. Even if they are burying my mother now, I will cleverly stay away from the grave so that I won’t fall into it. I can’t commit suicide because of Buhari. I never said that and will never make such statement.".