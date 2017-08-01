



Estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, has said, she is done with her husband. The beautiful mother of three, who walked out of her marriage earlier in the year over domestic violence.

In a recent telephone chat, said“The marriage is over. I have moved on with my life. I am not willing to talk about it again. His actions have not shown that he's remorseful"

Emeka Ike whose 14 year old marriage was dissolved, due to alleged domestic violence, has says he could still take his ex-wife back if she confessed and got herself back together.

"Accepting her back is not the problem, but let her confess and get herself back. I believe she’s under the influence of something" he told Vanguard



On July 13, 2015, his ex-wife approached the court to dissolve her marriage with Emeka Ike, accusing him of physical and verbal abuse throughout their marriage.



Emeka Ike went on his knees, with tears running down his face and pleaded with his wife to take him back, she refused. He also asked the court to reconcile them but Emma insisted that she wanted a divorce, which the court granted. She also agreed for him to have full custody of their four children.



