Convener and national leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Chief Edwin Clark, yesterday, cautioned militants threatening to recommence bombing of oil installations and declare a Republic of Niger Delta, October 1, on account of Federal Government alleged apathy to the peace process in the region, to back out of the dangerous plot.

Chief Clark, who spoke to Saturday Vanguard on phone on PANDEF’s meeting with Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, in Abuja, said the group was now satisfied that the Federal Government meant well for the region and also disposed to dialogue with the regional body.

He also appealed to the militants, “Rome was not built in day; the Acting President was honest, straightforward and forthright in his discussion with us and I do not see the need for war.”

Clark further warned that any militant group that restarts hostilities in the region was on its own, and does have the support of the people of Niger Delta which he is the leader.