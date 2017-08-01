Police have arrested one Victor Umeh who killed his woman friend, Happiness after he saw her talking to her ex-boyfriend in the Okota area of Lagos.





It was reported that the suspect, a married man with five children and trader at Ladipo Market hosted a birthday party for Happiness in a hotel in Lagos on July 29.





As the party was going on, Victor saw her girlfriend, talking with her former boyfriend, a moves that made him get angry, causing him to leave the venue of the celebration immediately.





The victim, Happiness had returned to Victor's house later that night, only for her to meet her untimely death. Her shout for help alerted neighbours, including a gateman, identified simply as Adamu.





The neighbours were said to have searched the flat for the victim, only to discover her lifeless body behind Umeh’s window.





"We heard them quarreling, but we thought it was a normal verbal war, until we did not hear Happiness. We decided to find out what was happening, only to meet the lifeless body of Happiness," a neighbour said.





“When Victor saw us, he tried to escape, but we held him and quickly alerted the police from Ago-Okota Division, who came to the scene and arrested him.”





The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ago-Okota Police Station, Mr. Yusuf Abdul, who confirmed the incident said that Umeh was arrested from where he was transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department, SCIID.





"We arrested one Victor, whom the deceased visited, as he was trying to escape. In a bid to frustrate investigation, the suspects hid the deceased’s phone on top of a fence after inserting it inside a packet of cigarettes that contained Indian hemp.





“During interrogation, the suspect told us that they went to a club along Ago-Palace Way to celebrate the deceased’s birthday but when they got there the deceased started talking with her ex-boyfriend and he left in anger for his house. Shortly after he got home, the deceased came to meet him and they had a fight that led to her death."





Meanwhile, the suspect denied killing her, adding that he did not know how her corpse found its way behind his window. "I did not kill her. Someone else did because, I met her lifeless body outside my house." He admitted to have met her last Wednesday at Cele Bus Stop, from where he brought her home.





Happiness is said to be from Plateau State. Umeh’s wife and five children travelled to his village in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State. Immediately after the incident, the suspect contacted his wife to come to Lagos and move his property to the village.