



The Founder of One Love Family sect, Satguru Maharaj Ji,says he can heal Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari of his illness if he comes to him for prayers.

Maharaj Ji made this comments on Wednesday, August 16 while addressing a group of media personalities at the Nigerian Union of Journalist, NUJ, Secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos state, Southwest Nigeria.



The clergyman who expressed optimism that he can heal the President, recalled how he once “healed” former Military Head of State, Gen Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, IBB, a claim the former denied.



Maharaji noted that President Buhari's return would help douse all the agitations being expressed in various parts of the country even as he applauded acting president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for co-ordinating the affairs of the country well despite President Buhari’s absence.

According to Maharaji, “I do not believe in sickness. The President of Nigeria is great and he should remain so. And that is why if he comes to me for healing, I will heal him. I have done it for several public office holders.

"I remember that I treated Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, IBB, when he was afflicted by an ailment in his leg. I cured him. But he later denied me. That was why the ailment returned,” Sat Guru Maharaj Ji told journalists