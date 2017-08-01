The senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District , Buruji Kashamu, has refuted claim by Ogun State ex Governor, Gbenga Daniel, that he wants him dead.





Kashamu, in a letter to the Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim, declared he did not have a killer gang and he did not wish the ex-governor's dead.





Parts of his letter to the IG reads; I have been in Lagos since the National Assembly went on recess last month. I do not have a killer squad





"My telephones and call logs are available for scrutiny. It is true that we have had political differences since 2009 after working together for some time. Even at that, not once have I been linked to any form of violence.





"As for me, I have no interest in Daniel's death or that of any human being. If I engaged him as a sitting governor with tact and intelligence, why would I want to attack or assassinate him now" he asked





The senator added, "It is part of the grand plot by Daniel to foist a caretaker committee on the PDP in the state despite the subsisting and binding court judgment which expressly states that the Engr. Adebayo Dayo led state executive committee which I belong to should remain in office till 2020".