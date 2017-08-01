Acting Economic And Financial Crime Commission chairman, Ibrahim Magu has said, he is unbothered about his rejected confirmation by the Senate.
Magu ho has been rejected by the senate for confirmation twice, made this known yesterday in an interview
"I am not bothered about Senate confirmation. As long as you are fighting corruption, corruption must fight back. This is corruption fighting back. A lot of things are going on on a daily basis.
The hurdles are too much. I have never seen it like this. It is only God’s infinite mercy that is sustaining us. Luckily, we have a leadership that is committed to the fight against corruption. If we can’t do it this time, we should forget it, but it can be done.
We have been able to create awareness. Prevention is an aspect of our job. It is not every day we arrest, detain and prosecute. This morning I was with the NUC to partner with them in sensitizing students against corruption.
We have agreed to set up a task force to clampdown on mushroom universities collecting money from parents. The number of universities has gone up. We will close them down. I have also appealed to NUC to sensitize the youths" he said
Magu, also said, since he assumed office as the chair person of the anti-graft agency in November 2015, he has not lost any high profile case. He said this while reacting to media reports that himself and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami were at loggerheads over some cases the commission is handling.
