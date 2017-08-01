



The Lagos state police command has arrested 10 persons in connection with the murder of a four-year-old girl identified as Faridat Sulaimon, at the Iwaya area of the state on Tuesday August 15th.



According to New Telegraph, the mother of the victim, Bola Sulaimon, said she had instructed her children to stay at their neighbor, Mummy Hafsat's home until she returned from the market where she had gone to buy some items.



"When I was going to the market, I asked them to go to the Arabic school in the community. After closing, they were supposed to attend lesson and then return to Mama Hafsat’s house.



I asked them to wait there until I returned from the market. What I gathered when I came back from the market was that Faridat left Mummy Hafsat's house where I told them to wait for me and came home, searching for her sister who had already gone out with some her friends in the community.



The ritual killers, who I still don't know, must have waylaid my daughter in our compound. They slit her throat and dumped her in the Ogun shrine.



The shrine is in our compound. They have killed my daughter. They did not allow her to use her God-given destiny. Whoever killed Faridat will never know peace" the distraught mother said.



Confirming the incident, the commissioner of Police in the state, Fatai Owoseni, said that 10 persons had been arrested in connection with Faridat’s murder.



"When questioned, the parents explained that the child went with two of her siblings to Arabic school about 1p.m. and since then, she had not been seen. After a thorough search, her body, with a slit throat, was found behind her parents's window, close to an Ogun shrine in the compound.



The corpse was recovered with the knife used to commit the murder. At least 10 persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of the girl. Investigation, however, revealed elements of conspiracy in the matter.



We will continue to update members of the press as investigation continues. We have deployed our men to the area, which is densely populated to prevent any form of jungle justice.”





Edited From New Telegraph