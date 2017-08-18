



Beautiful Nollywood and busty actress, Angela Okorie has narrated how she escaped death yesterday, which was also her birthday.



The Edo stage born took to her Instagram page to testify with her fans how she narrowly missed being shot by robbers on her way out of an orphanage home in Lagos. "The God that does what no man can do be lifted high, Still on my birthday i almost got shot by some robbers 30 minutes ago while I was driving out of an orphanage home.



This same God intervened, tell me why i won't worship him forever, thank you Jesus, I owe you my life, am greatful" she wrote. Okorie , the third of five children, was born and raised in Cotonou, Benin Republic.



She studied theatre arts at the University of Lagos. She also attended Lagos State University, studying public administration. She is a native of the Ishiagu-Ivo LGA in Ebonyi State.