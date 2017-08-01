



Crippled in a road accident, 23 year old Sherifat Odemo defied the odds and recently became a graduate of Political Science from Adeleke University, Ede.

In an interview with Punch, Odemo share her years of experience in schools, how she was able to cope with the challenges of being cripple, couple with lack of finance.

"I thought I would make first class , but I still thank God for my life. I did not sleep any time I had an examination to write. Moving around was not easy because I had to ascend and descend buildings.

There were times when I felt like fainting before I was awarded scholarship by the Springtime Development Foundation , owned by the Pro - Chancellor of the Adeleke University, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke.

He did not only sponsor my education; he got me a motorised chair to aid my movement on campus . That helped a lot and, after some time, a special classroom was arranged for me to receive my lectures downstairs.

The relocation to the temporary site of the university where the buildings were mainly bungalows also made it easier. On some occasions I had to crawl upstairs, carrying my laptop either to take lectures or do one thing or the other before a special arrangement was made by the university authority to allow me receive lectures downstairs.

But I still faced challenges because there were things I could not do without support. I saw my classmates jumping about and I felt odd . The scholarship covered only the tuition. I lacked other things. I did not have a corporate dress. Even during the convocation, I just put on what I had. I lived on campus and there were days when I was sent only N1,500 as upkeep for a whole month. But I was determined not to be broken because I knew it was only for a while" She added.