Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

» » How I Started Dating Nigerian Football Star, Mikel Obi ..Girlfriend Narrates
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Thursday, August 24, 2017 / comment : 0

In a live Instagram video she conducted yesterday, footballer, John Mikel Obi's Russian wife, Olga, revealed how they met and started dating.

Olga who referred to Mikel as her husband said "Mikel used to be my parents neighbor. We lived there for 5 years. As my parents were leaving the flat, I dropped off the keys at his flat and that was how we met and started off as friends and then grew into lovers.

it was never a magical love story because we were neighbors for 5 years but we never met until I went to drop off the keys when my parents were about to leave the apartment".

Olga who welcomed their set of twin girls in 2015, said their kids don't have any Igbo or Russian names because they are citizens of the world. Olga said they would decide which tradition to follow, either Russian, British where they were born or Nigerian.

When asked whether she watches Nollywood movies, Olga said "I don't watch Nollywood movies. Mikel watches a lot of Nigerian movies. I don't watch them. I love listening to Nigerian music. They have nice beats".
She says she would support Mikel and Nigeria during the world cup in Russia 2018.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú