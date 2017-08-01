Select Menu

Posted by: Kate Obiora Posted date: Monday, August 21, 2017 / comment : 0

This is the false publication circulated on the social media and it didn't emanate from any agency of Federal Government but Ekiti state reacted by saying that Ekiti won't be part of the states that will observe the purported holiday

" Breaking News:

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared tomorrow 21 August 2017 as public holiday to celebrate, jubilate and commemorate the arrival of President Buhari into Nigeria after spending 103 days in London, United Kingdom for medical treatment.

In a statement on Sunday by the Minister of Interior, Abdurahman Dambazau, the Nigerian government said all public institutions in Nigeria should use opportunity of the public holiday to pray for total recovery of the President from his undisclosed illness.

The statement also stated that President Buhari's media broadcast to Nigerians has been shifted from 7am to 8am."

