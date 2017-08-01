A 52 year old man, believing to be fake prophet, was on Thursday arrested by the Ogun state police command.





The suspect, Kehinde Onanuga of the Cherubim and Sharebim, in Sagamu was arrested for an alleged killing of a kidnapped 13-year-old girl, Anuoluwapo Ajisafe.





While addressing journalists at the state command, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, disclosed that the suspected fake prophet was arrested with charms along with his accomplice, Musiliu Jubril, who was contracted to kidnap the girl for ritual.





The suspect’s accomplice, who admitted to have committed the crime, said he kidnapped the girl on the request of the prophet for rituals.





Narrating what happened, "I am a bricklayer, I attend the church of this prophet. He has been sending me on errands before but this is the first time he will send me this kind of job. He told me to get a girl for him that he wants to use her to do ritual for some Yahoo boys.





"He promised to give me N20, 000 and that he will take me abroad. I got a girl from one of the girls that use to play around my house, she is 13 years old and her name is Ajisafe Anuoluwapo.





“I told her that we want to go and get corn from the prophet’s church. I delivered the girl to the prophet and I don’t know what happened after then" Jubril confessed.





Meanwhile, Kehinde outrightly denied having anything to do with the victim and his accomplice but admitted to be a prophet.





In his words, “I have been a prophet for 18 years now. I once trained under an Alfa in 1979. I was under a church before I left to establish my church. I use to heal people from sicknesses. C&S churches don’t use charms; God is punishing me for using charms with my ministry.





“I don’t know anything about the girl he is talking about, I only use charm to heal people, I don’t do money ritual" he added.