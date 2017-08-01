chas Okorocha without an alternative accommodation and compensation in the face of current economic difficulties is most inhuman and anti people.

This demolition in spite of a subsisting court order to say the least is a provocative affront on the peace loving people of Owerri, which will be resisted using all lawful means available.



While calling on our people to remain peaceful and law abiding, I call on the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces President Muhammadu Buhari to call Governor Okorocha to order.



I also call on Governor Rochas Okorocha to halt the demolition, pay compensation to owners of properties already destroyed and apologise to Owerri People.



Let me also convey my heartfelt condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones in this mindless exercise and assure them that they will get justice.

Thank you and may God bless us all.

Hon. Ezenwa Onyewuchi



(Ebubedike II)

