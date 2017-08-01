Chocolate City boss, MI Abaga voiced his opinion about the gay law in Nigeria, describing it as Stupid.





Yesterday, rapper and on air personality, S-Dot took to his twitter page to reply the rapper, MI, saying, he doubts if MI is really a Christian, Sdot went further to be mindful of what he stands up for, so as not to invoke the wrath of God.





"Homosexuality is a sin. the bible clearly says so. the reason it's such a big issue is because a number of them say it is NOT.





A lot of them justify it by saying its the way they were born and they should be accepted for it. News flash, everyone is born a sinner"





"The attempted justification of being born "that way" doesn't make it right. Don't get it twisted though, God loves everyone, straight, gay or bi. But its foolhardy to think he loves and tolerates homosexuality"





"Like you, God can be patient, long suffering even, but He's NOT going tolerate a direct assault on His word (forever) If you like paint your thoughts and opinions in political correctness or an all inclusive philosophy, it doesn't rob truth of its veracity"





"Dear popular person I believe to be a Christian, be careful about voicing an opinion against The Word. It's better you are quiet instead" He wrote.