One of Nigeria's highly celebrated and influential, traditioner ruler, Oni of ife, Oba Enitan Adewusi has share his views on the proposed hate speech bill by the Buhari's led administration.





Recall, that the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, a week ago said hate speech will now be treated as equivalent to terrorism and would be appropriately dealt with.





According to Oba Enitan Adewusi, "hate speech is not tolerated among us (I say us because I'm a youth too) the Nigerian youth.





We should be very careful in associations that we will be part of, we should be very careful with our utterances and what we are being used for.





If we go back in history, before 1960 the pioneers were all in their 20s and 30s and they took the bull by the horn, a positive cause for this country to be liberated brought them together with a burning desire to come out of colonization and British influence.





Their objective was very positive and it was generally acceptable, they didn't ride on hate speeches yet they were all youth'





'So the question is what are the youth of today coming together for? We can't afford to break this country, It is not acceptable, so we must all come together and stop hate speeches so we can move forward.





There is so much strength in the unity of this country and the truth is the Law of nature will not let it work if we are coming together for negative objectives" Oni said